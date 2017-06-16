The semi struck a barrier and rolled over.

By
Seattle Times assistant metro editor

A rolled-over semi led to the closure of all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, snarling the Friday morning commute.

The Washington State Patrol said the roadway would not reopen until the Washington State Department of Ecology cleaned an oil spill at the scene.

The semi struck a barrier near 38th Street and rolled over.

Benjamin Woodard: 206-464-2236 or bwoodard@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @benjamdub.