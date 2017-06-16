The semi struck a barrier and rolled over.
A rolled-over semi led to the closure of all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, snarling the Friday morning commute.
The roadway reopened about 6 a.m.
The semi struck a barrier near 38th Street and rolled over.
