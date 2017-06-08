Two ferry sailings were canceled Thursday evening due to a steering failure.

Mechanical problems led to two canceled sailings during the evening commute for Washington State Ferries Thursday evening.

A steering failure aboard the Hyak canceled the 5:30 p.m. sailing from Bremerton to Seattle and the 6:45 p.m., sailing Seattle to Bremerton.

Washington State Ferries advised drivers to get to the terminal early, take a later ferry or, if possible, take the Fauntleroy ferry to Southworth.

The added traffic, however, led to a one-hour wait for departures from the Fauntleroy terminal.