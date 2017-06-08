Two ferry sailings were canceled Thursday evening due to a steering failure.
Mechanical problems led to two canceled sailings during the evening commute for Washington State Ferries Thursday evening.
A steering failure aboard the Hyak canceled the 5:30 p.m. sailing from Bremerton to Seattle and the 6:45 p.m., sailing Seattle to Bremerton.
Washington State Ferries advised drivers to get to the terminal early, take a later ferry or, if possible, take the Fauntleroy ferry to Southworth.
The added traffic, however, led to a one-hour wait for departures from the Fauntleroy terminal.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- Immigrants use Washington state to sneak into Canada for asylum. Here's how, and why.
- Test-driving Amazon’s brand-new, very weird grocery pickup service
- James Comey testimony drinking game: Play along
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.