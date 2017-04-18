Traffic Lab is seeking stories from pedestrians, motorists and transit riders who say they’ve encountered aggressive driving — or dished it out.
Traffic Lab is seeking stories from pedestrians, transit riders or motorists who say they’ve encountered road rage — or dished it out — while getting around the Seattle area.
Whether you’ve been a victim, or maybe been guilty of losing your cool, we’d like to know. The more specific the story, the better.
This reader callout follows Traffic Lab’s request for stories about how commuters cope with long, daily trips. Dozens of people shared strategies via email, telephone and social media.
Contact reporter Jessica Lee at jlee@seattletimes.com or 206-464-2532 to share your experience. We may highlight it in a follow-up story, with information from authorities on how they handle serious incidents.
