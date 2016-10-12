Amtrak unveiled a Seahawk-wrapped train Wednesday, along with a safety campaign.

“Now I make guys miss and outrun them every game, but I would never, and I mean never, take on a train, because that would be game over,” all-pro Doug Baldwin says in a public-service message.for Amtrak and the Washington State Department of Transportation. Walter Jones, retired offensive tackle and Hall of Fame member, was scheduled to speak during a photo-op at King Street Station.

The Hawk train will run on the Amtrak Cascades line to 18 stations including Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland and Eugene, Ore.

A “Stay Back from the Tracks” blitz is scheduled for January, to prepare people for rail traffic on the new Point Defiance Bypass. Passenger trains will go directly through south Tacoma, Lakewood and DuPont neighborhoods, instead of hugging the more-remote Puget Sound coastline. Train tests on the bypass will begin this spring, WSDOT spokeswoman Janet Matkin said.

Sound Transit has used Seahawk wraps before, to encourage fans to ride Sounder trains to football games.