Renton police shut down freeways to give the Seahawks a police escort to weekday home games. Both the State Patrol and the state Department of Transportation say Renton doesn’t have that authority, although Renton police dispute that stance.

Twice this year, the Renton Police Department has shut down major freeways to make it easier for the Seahawks to get to their weeknight football games. For weekend games, Renton police escort the team to the stadium or the airport.

The Seattle Police Department says it would neither shut down freeways for the Seahawks nor give them an escort.

The Washington State Patrol would probably give them an escort, but almost certainly would not shut down freeways.

And the Renton Police Department does not even have the legal authority to close freeways for the team, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Renton police disagree.

Renton police shut down interstates 405 and 90 in Bellevue the afternoon of Dec. 15, for about seven minutes each, to give the team’s buses a clear path for the 10-mile ride from their Bellevue hotel to the stadium. They did the same for a Monday night game in November.

And they provide either a police escort or a rolling slowdown, essentially creating a traffic-free bubble around team buses, for weekend home games and to the airport for away games.

Renton police plan to provide an escort, but not shut down roads, for the Seahawks game Saturday at CenturyLink Field.

“State law only gives Wash. DOT and the Washington State Patrol authority to close the freeways,” Harmony Weinberg, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said. The exception, Weinberg said, is if the DOT issues permits for freeway closures, which they do for events like Seafair.

The State Patrol agreed.

“According to the Revised Code of Washington, only Wash. DOT or the Washington State Patrol have the jurisdiction to shut down the state highways,” Kyle Moore, a State Patrol spokesman, said.

Cmdr. Chad Karlewicz, of the Renton Police Department, said that’s not their interpretation of the law. He noted they regularly shut down freeways in Renton after serious accidents.

“We have a mutual-aid agreement with the State Patrol, basically giving us their power and their jurisdiction, and they have one with us,” Karlewicz said.

The Seahawks pay Renton police the cost of providing the shutdowns and escorts, plus officers’ overtime, Karlewicz said, although he did not know the exact amounts.

“The primary reason is the safety of the public, the team and the fans,” he said. “We’ve had some things like people darting between buses.”

A Seahawks spokesman did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The Seahawks training center is in Renton.

Neither the WSDOT nor the State Patrol knew ahead of time about the interstate shutdowns, which snarled traffic in Bellevue last Thursday.

“This is an anomaly,” Weinberg said. “We are working with Renton PD and the State Patrol to make sure we are all coordinated before future events of this nature.”

Moore said the State Patrol would not close down a freeway for the Seahawks but would probably do a rolling slowdown, adding that every minute a freeway is closed causes 10 minutes of congestion.

“When anyone wants a freeway closure, presidents or the president of China or a pop star, the first thing we look at is, is there a high security risk,” Moore said. “If they don’t meet that criteria then we would not close the freeway.”

Presidents, American or foreign, almost certainly meet the criteria for a shutdown. Pop stars and — barring exceptional circumstances — the Seahawks do not, Moore said.

“Let’s say someone had a direct threat, ‘We’re going to blow up the bus of the Seahawks,’ ” he said. “Then that would change. But unless there is some kind of security risk, we would do rolling slowdowns.”

State law is pretty specific about when freeways can be shut down, mentioning things like weather, wildfires, hazardous cargo, road damage and construction.

“It’s pretty clear that it’s for public-safety issues,” Moore said.

The Seattle Police Department is even stricter in who merits traffic help — presidents, popes and permit-holders, and that’s pretty much it.

Seattle will shut down a road if there’s “a high probability” that a person being stuck in traffic creates a security risk, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a police spokesman.

Pop stars and Seahawks do not meet that threshold.

“We’re not going to shut down traffic for something like that,” Michaud said of the Seahawks. “We’re not going to make anybody else’s commute any worse than it has to be.”

Indeed, the Sounders, although not quite on the Seahawks’ level of local prominence, have gotten little help from Seattle police during a couple of traffic close calls in recent years.

In 2012, an I-90 wreck left four Sounders players — all starters — scrambling to get to their game on time. They made it less than 20 minutes before kickoff.

And last year, a sprawling traffic jam caused when a fish truck overturned on Highway 99 forced goalkeeper Stefan Frei to abandon his car and run across downtown to the stadium.

Before contracting with Renton police, the Seahawks hired a private company to ease their path to the stadium.