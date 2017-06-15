The Seattle Fire Department was on the scene and removed a person from the vehicle.

A rollover crash blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday morning in downtown Seattle near Seneca Street, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

The Seattle Fire Department was on the scene to rescue the driver of the vehicle who was trapped inside.

The driver, in his 60s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to a fire department tweet.

WSDOT recommends using alternate routes, including the express lanes and Highway 99.

Benjamin Woodard: 206-464-2236 or bwoodard@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @benjamdub.