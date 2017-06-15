The Seattle Fire Department was on the scene and removed a person from the vehicle.
A rollover crash blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday morning in downtown Seattle near Seneca Street, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
The Seattle Fire Department was on the scene to rescue the driver of the vehicle who was trapped inside.
The driver, in his 60s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to a fire department tweet.
WSDOT recommends using alternate routes, including the express lanes and Highway 99.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Mayor Ed Murray not ruling out write-in campaign, as accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit vows to revive case
- Rifle-wielding attacker wounds GOP leader, killed by police VIEW
- The fourth-best burger in America — it’s in South Park?
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.