Wednesday’s commute is off to a nasty start after a semi rolled over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 405 in Bellevue.

The truck was blocking all lanes, but the Washington State Department of Transportation reports traffic was squeezing by slowly in the left two lanes.

Traffic was backed up five miles from the accident scene at I-405 and the exits to Northeast Fourth and Eighth streets.

NB 405 UPDATE: Backup is 5 miles. WB I-90 1 mi backup due to rollover semi at NE 4th/NE8th. 2 left lanes open, but plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/rnjSBAdMjA — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 15, 2017