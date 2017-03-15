A rolled semi is snarling traffic in the northbound lanes of I-405 through Bellevue.

Wednesday’s commute is off to a nasty start after a semi rolled over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 405 in Bellevue.

The truck was blocking all lanes, but the Washington State Department of Transportation reports traffic was squeezing by slowly in the left two lanes.

Traffic was backed up five miles from the accident scene at I-405 and the exits to Northeast Fourth and Eighth streets.

