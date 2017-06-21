The driver of a Subaru tried to stop a Jeep from passing on the shoulder of Highway 516 in Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both drivers were issued traffic tickets.

A Subaru driver frustrated with cars illegally passing her on the shoulder of Highway 516 in Kent Tuesday slammed — three times — into a Jeep as it rolled by, according to Washington State Patrol.

Traffic was backed up about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of Kent, and several vehicles were using the shoulder of the highway to pass, Trooper Rick Johnson said. The driver of the Subaru Impreza stuck in traffic later told an officer she got frustrated with the passing cars, Johnson said.

When a Jeep Cherokee pulled onto the shoulder behind her, she moved partially onto the shoulder, causing the Jeep to move over even farther. Then, the driver of the Subaru struck the Jeep “at least” three times, she later told an officer, according to Johnson. The two vehicles then got entangled.

Johnson said that the trooper who sent photos of the incident wrote in an email, “You’re not going to believe this.”

Johnson said both drivers were in the wrong and received tickets for noncriminal negligent driving in the second degree, an infraction of over $500.

“I understand having someone pass you illegally is frustrating,” he said, “but don’t take it into your own hands.”