The closure for up to 10 days will allow crews to move the water taxi’s floating dock in downtown Seattle to prepare for renovation of Colman Dock.

The King County Water Taxi, which connects downtown Seattle to West Seattle and Vashon Island, will shut down for up to 10 days in early August while construction crews move the taxi’s floating dock in downtown Seattle.

Crews will move the float at Pier 50 on the south end of Colman Dock to the north end, near Ivar’s Acres of Clams. The move, which is temporary, is part of a larger renovation of Colman Dock, which is scheduled to last through 2023.

Exact dates for the shutdown are dependent on weather and construction progress and are still unclear, a King County Metro spokesman said.

Metro warned that bus service to and from West Seattle will likely be busier than normal, as water taxi passengers use other transportation. Nine bus routes connect West Seattle to downtown.

The new water taxi terminal will have a weather-protected terminal and a pedestrian bridge to the adjacent Washington State Ferries terminal.

Metro will hold an open house on the changes on Wednesday June 21, between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Pier 50.