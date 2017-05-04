Numerous readers responded via email and online to Traffic Lab’s story this week about vehicle-window tinting. Here’s what a few said.

Earlier this week, Traffic Lab wrote about the state law that restricts how darkly tinted a car’s windows can be. The question came up after one reader said she noticed many cars with windows so dark she couldn’t see inside the vehicle.

Numerous readers responded to the story via email and online with their own concerns about tinted car windows.

Here are few of the responses. Some have been edited for length and clarity.

Safety concerns for bicyclists

“As a frequent cyclist, I hate over-tinted windows with a passion. Making eye contact with drivers is key to safe cycling in the city. When the driver is completely invisible, I have no way of assuring that they are aware of my presence.”

— Bryan Morrison, Shoreline

A way “to be invisible”

“I’m one of those pesky people with dark-tinted windows; however, they let at least 20 percent of light in, so they are just slightly darker than what’s allowed. My windshield is not tinted at all.

“The primary reason I tint all my vehicles is to avoid road rage. I’m on Interstate 5 between Burien and Everett a few times a week and there are so many whack jobs on the road that I much prefer to be invisible to them. If they can’t see me, they can’t make eye contact and try to start a confrontation. I’m happy to let them go raging on and leave me alone.”

— RL Reiff, Seattle

A way to beat the HOV lane system?

“Just last week, I was driving to Seattle from SeaTac and noticed a high number of single-occupancy vehicles in the commuter lane. I then did a count after crossing the Duwamish River until getting close to downtown. Exactly half the cars had heavily-tinted windows. And where traffic was slow enough, I could tell people driving solo were using HOV lanes.

“So, my conclusion: if I were a commuter that wanted to beat the law and beat the traffic, all I have to do is get tinted windows.”

— Dave Wilkinson, Seattle

A lesson of the road

“I have always wondered how they get away with having windows so dark you cannot see inside. You can tell what other drivers are doing when you can see them!

“While teaching my children to drive, there was an incident where I said to one of them, ‘Watch out that person is going to go!’ (The driver was at a stop sign to our right.) Sure enough, the driver did and my child said, ‘How did you know?’ Well, you can read other drivers after lots of years driving. And when you cannot see them, you have no idea!”

— Anne Rackers McFarland, Port Townsend

An issue beyond Washington

“When I held the position of security officer at Naval Magazine Guam, I was very concerned about vehicles that approached our gate with completely darkened windows. I could envision someone inside the vehicles pointing an AK-47 at my Marine guards and they wouldn’t have the slightest clue.

“Although I was unable, at the time, to get command managers to implement my proposal to have such vehicles stopped for inspections well short of the gate for inspections, I hope that since 9/11 greater measures have been implemented.”

— Tom Munyon, Marysville

Dark windows “foster bad behavior”

“The biggest reason I don’t like to see dark-tinted windows is that I can’t see the other driver! A lot of driving decisions are based on the behavior and expected actions of other drivers. Not being able to see other drivers makes that challenging, especially for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“In my humble opinion, dark-tinted windows that prevent other drivers from viewing into your car should be illegal and a priority for the State Patrol, not to mention other enforcement agencies.

“Dark-tinted windows may be all the rage, but they foster bad behavior and are a direct impediment to interactions with everyone else sharing the road, a necessary function of safe and defensive driving.”

— Brian Schumacher, Montesano, Grays Harbor County