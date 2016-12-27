The service, which connects the Tacoma area to Vashon Island, was suspended Saturday after a dock was damaged during a medical emergency aboard the Chetzemoka ferry.

The Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry line, suspended since Saturday, likely won’t resume until Friday morning because crews have had to wait longer than expected for equipment required to repair the damaged dock.

The captain of the Chetzemoka ferry suffered a major medical emergency and collapsed while the ferry was docked, hitting a control panel as he fell. The ferry lurched while it was still attached to the ramp used for cars, which is known as the “dock apron,” Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said. The ramp and dock were significantly damaged.

Ferry crew members used an onboard defibrillator on the captain, who is expected to make a full recovery, Sterling said.

Workers weren’t able to get some of the parts required for the dock over the holiday weekend, so they have had to wait to make some necessary repairs.

The ferry route connects the Tacoma area to the southern tip of Vashon Island. The Washington State Department of Transportation advises passengers traveling to and from Vashon Island to use the Southworth and Fauntleroy docks.