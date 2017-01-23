Light-rail service was shut down between Columbia City and Rainier Beach.

A man was struck and killed Monday morning by a Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley, police said.

Light-rail service was halted between Columbia City and Rainier Beach. Service was restored about 9:40 a.m.

The collision happened about 6:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the northbound tracks near the Othello Station in Rainier Valley, said Lt. Sue Stangl, a Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately available. Seattle Police are investigating.

Sound Transit said shuttle buses would be sent to move commuters around the crash site. Passengers can also catch a Route 38 bus at Rainier Beach Station and transfer to northbound trains at Columbia City Station, bypassing the closed Othello Station, a rider alert said.

There have been about 51 Link-involved crashes in the Sodo and Rainier Valley surface trackways since service began in mid-2009. Eight people have died including at least two suicides.