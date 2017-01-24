The collision occurred near the intersection of James Street and Eighth Avenue, authorities said.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a car Tuesday morning while walking in downtown Seattle.

The collision happened about 7 a.m. near the intersection of James Street and Eighth Avenue, according to a tweet from Seattle Police Department.

The driver of the car that struck the woman was being held at the scene while officers investigates, police said. The pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Both directions of James Street reopened about 9 a.m. after a short closure, authorities said.

This post will be updated.