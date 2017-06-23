Buses rerouted to pick up passengers on the Sounder south line train, which stopped after a freight train hit and killed a pedestrian.
Sounder south line trains were canceled after a freight train hit and killed a pedestrian in Kent south of Willis Road about 5:30 a.m. Friday, a Sound Transit spokesperson said. Full south line service was restored about 7:35 a.m.
Passengers on a Sounder train heading to Seattle were picked up in Auburn by buses. Transit users can see updates on Twitter.
The freight train that hit the pedestrian was a Burlington North Santa Fe train. BNSF and Kent police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
