Tolls at the Highway 520 bridge across Lake Washington will rise to $4.30 each way at peak times. Also this weekend, a new $1.25 toll will be added for overnight trips that were previously free.

Tolls will rise 5 percent starting Saturday on the Highway 520 bridge, to $4.30 each way at weekday peaks.

The new top rate, for Good to Go pass holders, is 20 cents higher than the previous cost to drive across Lake Washington between north Seattle and the Eastside.

The increase was approved a year ago by the Washington State Transportation Commission in a planned, continuing escalation. Toll proceeds will pay off about $1.2 billion in bond debt, or one quarter of the $4.65 billion, two-decade endeavor to replace the freeway between Interstate 405 and Interstate 5.

Also this weekend, a new $1.25 toll will be added for overnight trips that were previously free. In all, there are nine possible toll rates that vary by time of the week.

Meanwhile, other toll-payers at the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will be spared an increase this summer because the Legislature voted to shift $2.5 million in state gas-tax dollars for the purpose of toll relief.

Narrows tolls remain $5 round trip for Good to Go pass holders, collected only in the eastbound direction toward Tacoma. Drivers there still have the option to pay $6 cash at a toll booth, unlike the all-electronic 520 tolls.

The constantly changing price to use Express Toll Lanes of northern I-405 will remain capped at $10 in severe congestion, while the maximum rate for similar high-occupancy or toll (HOT) lanes of Highway 167 through Kent stays at $9.

The state adds a $2 surcharge per trip to nonpass-holders, who are billed by mail. Drivers who don’t use a windshield-mounted pass but register their license plates pay a lesser, 25-cent surcharge.

