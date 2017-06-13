The crash could cause delays into the Tuesday morning commute.

An overturned semi on eastbound Interstate 90 could cause delays into the Tuesday morning commute, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Just east of Interstate 5, a tow truck is on the scene to help clear the semi, which is blocking several lanes of traffic.

The left lane of the southbound I-5 ramp to I-90 is also blocked, according to WSDOT.

EB I-90 now down to 1 lane as tow trucks have moved in to clear overturned semi @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/t00JyX6WC1 — taitmillerk5 (@taitmillerk5) June 13, 2017