A hot-air balloon appeared to make an unplanned landing, and deflation, in the median of highways 9 and 2 in Snohomish on Wednesday morning, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT tweeted out images of the balloon. The balloon was eventually deflated.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said no one was injured in the “unexpected” landing.
