A hot-air balloon appeared to make an unplanned landing, and deflation, in the median of highways 9 and 2 in Snohomish on Wednesday morning, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT tweeted out images of the balloon. The balloon was eventually deflated.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said no one was injured in the “unexpected” landing.

Looks like the company has come to retrieve its belongings. Hoping all are safe. pic.twitter.com/GgR5D1E7YQ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 19, 2017

UH oh. Hot air balloon made unplanned landing in the median between SR 9 and US 2 in Snohomish. pic.twitter.com/ddaiETtWI5 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 19, 2017

Fire also on scene pic.twitter.com/8oMJPMz6e3 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 19, 2017

Deflating the balloon on SB SR 9 at US 2 pic.twitter.com/GIycSs1Qsb — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 19, 2017