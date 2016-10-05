A National Transportation Safety Board report states the deadly 2014 crash was caused by mechanical failure.

A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation could not determine why a KOMO-TV helicopter lost “hydraulic boost” and plummeted to a downtown Seattle street in 2014, killing two people.

Released Wednesday, the NTSB final report on the incident concludes that the pilot lost control of the helicopter shortly after takeoff due to a loss of a hydraulic pressure to the pedal and main rotor controls.

Investigators were unable to determine the reason for the failure, as the helicopter’s hydraulic system was damaged in the fire that followed the crash, the report said.

The helicopter, attempting to take off from the helipad on the roof of KOMO-TV’s Fisher Plaza headquarters near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Broad Street, crashed into the street, hit two cars and burst into flames.

The crash killed pilot Gary Pfitzner, 59; and photojournalist Bill Strothman, 62. Richard Newman, 38, who was driving one of the cars struck by the helicopter, was severely burned.

This report includes material from the newspaper archives.