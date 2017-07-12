A new Montlake exit from the Highway 520 bridge is preparing to open at 5 a.m. Monday.

A new Montlake exit from the Highway 520 bridge is preparing to open at 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic patterns will change. Westbound drivers going to Montlake Boulevard, Lake Washington Boulevard and the University of Washington will start to exit while still on the floating bridge, a mile earlier than they do now.

In another six weeks, work on the new through lanes will be finished and all westbound traffic will move to the new deck through Foster Island.

To prepare for Monday’s exit change, westbound traffic will be closed all weekend from the Eastside to Montlake, as crews unblock the ramp, add landscaping and install signs.