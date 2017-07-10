The 118-passenger, low-wake catamaran cuts the usual hourlong trip on Washington State Ferries to under 30 minutes.

BREMERTON, Wash. — A new ferry service is now carrying passengers between Bremerton and downtown Seattle.

Kitsap Transit launched the passenger-only Bremerton Fast Ferry with early sailings Monday morning.

The ferry can carry about 118 passengers. The crossing time is about 28 minutes. The ferry runs on weekdays and Saturdays.

Kitsap Transit is planning a network of fast passenger-only ferries across Puget Sound after voters in November approved a local sales-tax increase — three-tenths of 1 percent — to pay for them.

The plan calls for six ferries to run between Kitsap County and downtown Seattle over the next several years.

Service between Kingston and Seattle is expected in 2018, followed by service between Southworth and Seattle in 2020.