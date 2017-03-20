Officials hope service can resume on Tuesday, but in the meantime, buses will be provided for commuters on the Everett-to-Seattle route.
Sounder north line train service between Everett and Seattle was canceled Monday after a mudslide.
Riders can check Sound Transit for information on special bus service for Monday morning and evening.
Sound Transit said in a news release that it will monitor the situation and, if there are no additional events, train service is expected to resume Tuesday.
No details were immediately available from Sound Transit on where or when the slide occurred.
