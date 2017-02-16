The slide is blocking all westbound lanes of traffic. No injuries were reported.

A mudslide is blocking all westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Issaquah and 13 vehicles were stuck in the mud, authorities said.

But no injuries were reported, said Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson in a tweet.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 202, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

In a separate slide, authorities have cancelled the north line Sounder train from Everett to Seattle Thursday morning and do not expect to run trains again until Monday morning.

#LANDSLIDE ! All lanes of WB I-90 blocked at MP 19 #Issaquah. No ETA to clearing. Multiple vehicle disabled. No injuries. #OnMyWay — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 16, 2017

This post will be updated.