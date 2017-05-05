Due to weekend construction, eastbound I-90 drivers will squeeze into one lane at Rainier Avenue South before moving into the express lanes to Bellevue.

Another weekend, another partial closure of Interstate 90.

Late Friday, eastbound traffic will squeeze to one lane and veer into the express lanes from Rainier Avenue South to Bellevue Way Southeast, in the 29th of 30 closures, while the state prepares the freeway for light-rail construction.

But this time, the I-90 deck will reopen Monday morning with four lanes striped eastbound through the Mount Baker tunnels, instead of the usual three.

“Pay attention on Monday morning because things will look different, which also means drivers may be behaving differently,” says an email alert by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Drivers will see those four general lanes merge back to three lanes after leaving the tunnel, WSDOT says.

Traffic in the far left lane will merge right. To reduce crash risks, traffic engineers have set the merge point a half-mile beyond the tunnel, on the flat segment of the floating bridge, spokeswoman Annie Johnson said.

Westbound drivers should expect to see similar changes after the May 12-15 weekend, WSDOT says.

This weekend’s detour at Rainier Avenue South lasts from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Overflow traffic may worsen the normal afternoon congestion on I-5 around Sodo.

Contractors are nearly done adding a bus-carpool lane each way to the mainline freeway, to compensate for losing the center express lanes to Sound Transit on June 3.

On June 3, the express lanes will close for construction of the East Link light-rail corridor, to open in 2023. The $283 million project includes new sprinklers, fans, emergency-exit markings, and lighting in tunnels to improve fire protection.

Besides the I-90 pinch, other projects and events will slow traffic:

• Four lanes of northbound I-5 will close overnight Saturday from Boeing Access Road to Olive Way, from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday, while crews work on overhead messaging signs.

• Opening Day boating celebrations on Saturday, including the Windermere Cup crew races, will attract many to the Montlake Cut. The Montlake Bridge will close to traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The Sounders FC host Toronto at noon Saturday, at Century Link Field.

• The Seattle Mariners play against the Texas Rangers at 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday at Safeco Field.

WSDOT insists that “unfortunately, there is no good weekend for this type of closure and we’re running out of weekends to get this done before our deadline,” before the June 3 light-rail construction begins.