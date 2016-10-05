More tacks have been found in the city's new bike lane on Westlake Avenue North.

The Seattle Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into tacks found on the Westlake Avenue North cycle track, police said. On Tuesday, a Seattle Department of Transportation crew swept the bike lane for tacks with a magnetic roller and found more scattered there.

Cyclists have been finding tacks in their tires for several weeks. Last month, bike-shop owners said they had serviced dozens of bikes that had blown tubes after running over tiny black tacks.

Police asked that anyone whose bike has been damaged to contact the department and file a report. Anyone with information about a suspect are asked to contact police.

Evan Bush: 206-464-2253 or ebush@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @EvanBush.