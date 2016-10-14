Two mechanics received electric shocks while working on new trolleybuses, prompting state fines and new safety policies at King County Metro Transit.

King County Metro Transit has promised to improve its safety training and policies after two mechanics were shocked while maintaining high-voltage electric trolleybuses.

Metro was fined a total $10,800 for two serious violations by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.

In the first incident, a mechanic leaned against a metal railing May 9 while he opened a water-drainage valve on a new bus in a service pit at Atlantic Base in Sodo. He drew what is considered a small shock of 300 volts, and didn’t receive emergency-room care.

On Aug. 31, another mechanic in the base touched a steel beam while opening a valve, and was shocked by an estimated 25 volts.

Both buses are part of a new 174-trolleybus fleet by New Flyer, and both were connected to overhead power lines.

A full safety plan is due by Nov. 1, according to a news release issued Friday by General Manager Rob Gannon. It would include stronger “lock out/tag out” policies in which mechanics confirm power is disabled before they repair electric buses.

Metro’s investigation of the May incident found procedures had been skipped, “inadequate or no training for the new fleet of coaches,” an electric-hazard alarm was disconnected, and that Atlantic Base repair bays share a common power shut-off box — which creates confusion when a mechanic can’t independently “lock out/tag out” his or her bus. Rather than rewire the bays, that problem is now being tackled by issuing each mechanic a separate key and tag, said Metro spokesman Scott Gutierrez.