King County Metro will tow drivers who repeatedly use park-and-ride space for nontransit use or who park outside marked stalls at Eastgate, Kingsgate, Redmond and Northgate stations.

After years of letting park-and-ride users bend the rules, King County Metro has decided to crack down.

Transit staff will patrol the Eastgate, Kingsgate, Redmond and Northgate bus stations and order a tow truck to remove vehicles that are repeatedly parked for nontransit purposes, that block fire lanes or that are outside designated areas.

Once enforcement begins June 12, drivers will get two warnings and their cars will be towed on the third violation, Metro announced Tuesday.

Metro estimates 5 percent of drivers who use its parking lots aren’t riding transit, but hogging hundreds of the region’s 25,000-plus spaces. These could be commuters parking near the office, shoppers or people uniting to form carpools. Among other rules, it’s typically illegal to park more than 24 hours at a transit station.

Large park-and-ride stations routinely overflow. At least 33 of them are more than 90 percent filled, and several run out of space before 8 a.m.

Demand will increase soon, especially at the 1,400-stall Eastgate garage, when the 519-stall South Bellevue park-and-ride closes May 30 to make room for Eastside light-rail construction.

Community Transit has found Lynnwood and Ash Way park-and-ride stations filled in recent months, and responded by repainting some curbs to add more than 20 spaces at Ash Way, and by ticketing or towing cars that are improperly parked, spokesman Martin Munguia said.

Parking is so tight, that even county Councilmember Dave Upthegrove of Des Moines says he’ll give up using Sound Transit’s 1,050-stall Angle Lake Station garage, after failing to find a space at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Upthegrove said he will revert to driving downtown and pay for parking there — until Metro launches its Des Moines shuttle bus to Angle Lake in late summer.

The recently-approved Sound Transit 3 measure calls for 8,560 more spaces between 2024 and 2041. Transit agencies are dabbling with other ideas, such as selling cheap, reserved stalls for carpools, or promoting paid park-ride spaces on private property next to bus lines. Long-term, politicians have talked about charging daily fees at transit-owned garages.