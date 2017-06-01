The island’s City Council had voted to sue the state agency over the loss of solo-driving residents’ access to high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

The Mercer Island City Council announced early Thursday it had reached a “tentative settlement” with Sound Transit after it sued the agency over the loss of direct access to Interstate 90 high-occupancy vehicle lanes by solo drivers.

A hearing at King County Superior Court was set for 10 a.m. Thursday, but that will no longer take place after council members voted Wednesday night to approve the settlement, the council said.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available. The council said in its statement that more information would be released Thursday.

This weekend the I-90 express lanes will close as crews work to prepare for light-rail construction in the center express lanes. Mercer Island residents, or anyone simply crossing the lake, are bracing for bottlenecks. Lanes will be re-striped and shoulders will be removed or reduced, among other changes.

The closure marks the end of an era for island drivers. Since 1989, they enjoyed unique access to the express lanes, a deal the city made to keep its commuters from drowning in regional traffic drawn by past I-90 expansions.

The Mercer Island City Council voted in February to sue Sound Transit and Washington State Department of Transportation.

The state told the city that it would not grant Mercer Island solo drivers special access to the new high-occupancy vehicle lanes while the existing HOV lanes are closed.

The City Council also voted to withhold permits related to the construction of light rail and a Mercer Island Sound Transit station, which are both scheduled to be built over the next few years.