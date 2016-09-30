It’s unclear what led to the incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Graham Street.

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a Sound Transit Link light-rail train Friday evening in South Seattle.

Medics took the man, whose age is unknown, to Harborview Medical Center after the incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Graham Street, Seattle Fire Department reported on Twitter. It’s unclear what led to the incident.

Officials temporarily stopped service on the line and closed lanes to investigate.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m., however, Sound Transit said service had resumed. The agency warned commuters of delays.

No further information was immediately available.