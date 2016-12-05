Lynne Griffith, the head of the state ferry system, is retiring.

Lynne Griffith, assistant secretary for the Department of Transportation’s ferries division, announced Monday she’ll be retiring at the end of January. She’ll be replaced by Chief of Staff Elizabeth Kosa.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Griffith, 67, intends to move to the East Coast to be closer to her sister, two sons and four grandsons. Kosa will move from second in command to the helm. Before becoming chief of staff, she served as senior port engineer in WSF’s vessel department.

The Washington State Ferry System is the largest in the nation with more than 20 vessels.