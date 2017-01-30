When and how can police tell Sound Transit to close a train station? Officials will explore that question after the closure of SeaTac/Airport Station while pro-immigration protesters were arriving.

The brief closure of SeaTac/Airport Station during Saturday night’s pro-immigrant protest was dissected Monday morning at a meeting of top transit officials.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff and King County Metro Transit General Manager Rob Gannon are expected to issue a statement later today describing a new protocol for handling future protests involving crowds, security and transit — a scenario likely to become more commonplace given the political turbulence of 2017.

Light-rail trains skipped the station, at the request of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport officials, from 6:27 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Three northbound trains and three southbound trains bypassed it, a transit spokesman said. Arriving protesters were told to get off at the Tukwila International Boulevard Station and finish the last 1.5 miles by bus. When a bus didn’t show, some walked to the airport, according to tweets by participants.

King County Executive Dow Constantine, the most powerful member of the Sound Transit governing board, tweeted Sunday:

“Front line staff not at fault for Sea-Tac closure last night. @soundtransit and @kcmetrobus brass will meet Mon. re what cops can, can’t order.” King County Metro Transit operates Sound Transit’s light-rail trains.

Constantine had tweeted Saturday night, an hour after train service resumed, that “Light rail should run when and where people need it, and request to stop should go up to senior level.”

A few thousand people filled the airport terminal to oppose President Trump’s executive order forbidding non-U. S. citizens from seven majority Muslim countries from passing through airport customs into the United States.

Six people arriving on flights with visas or “green cards” (permanent residency) were halted or turned back at Sea-Tac. Seattle was one of four cities where federal judges Saturday night issued emergency rulings against portions of Trump’s order. One person from Sudan and one from Yemen have been released to enter the U.S. The other four were sent back to their countries of origin.

Washington state elected officials held an afternoon news conference inside the airport that was practically an invitation for citizens to converge and rally.

Gov. Jay Inslee said of Trump’s order, “It is a train wreck. It can’t stand. We’re drawing the line here at Sea-Tac.”

Port of Seattle commissioners said they were assisting the stopped immigrants, even helping them meet lawyers.

Bloggers and activists said on social media that they were heading to the airport by transit, and encouraged others to join them.

The airport’s Twitter account at 6:53 p.m. Saturday stated that “for safety and operational reasons, we asked Sound Transit link light rail to briefly slow their schedule earlier.”

In fact, there was no slowing of the trains, and no safety and operational problem involving transit.

“When we first initiated incident command, we had a lot of protesters come in all at once,” said Wendy Reiter, the airport’s director of security and emergency preparedness, on Sunday. “As we assessed our security risk, we asked Link light rail to slow down the process.”

Officials including Constantine, Metropolitan King County Council member Joe McDermott, and Rogoff took to the phones to get the station reopened.

The airport protest was nonviolent, though some chanted a goal to “shut it down.” Airport customers were led around crowds that occupied stairways.

As midnight approached, and remnants of the protest crowd refused to leave, about 30 people were arrested. Police used pepper spray and plastic handcuffs, and dispersed a group by pushing it out to the parking garage, according to pictures and descriptions by Seattle Times photographer Lindsey Wasson.

The rail station closure, though short-lived, raises deep questions.

To what extent does the freedom to travel, to exercise free speech, outweigh the judgment of law enforcement? Who makes the decision? Can transit be curtailed in advance of a perceived hazard, or only during an actual violent act or threat?

Transit police parked vehicles inside Capitol Hill Station on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, when an anti-Trump march was held nearby on Broadway, and Milo Yiannopolis, a Trump supporter and editor of right-wing Breitbart News, was to speak at the University of Washington. Scuffles later broke out at UW’s Red Square and one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

In other political events, transit agencies added trains and buses to help move an estimated 100,000 to 120,000 people at the Jan. 21 Womxn’s March. Thousands more rallied and marched through downtown Seattle on Sunday night against Trump’s new executive order.

Calls to Sound Transit and the Port for an update Monday morning haven’t been answered yet.

Constantine promised over the weekend that leaders from the transit agencies will “meet to evaluate and develop a clear protocol moving forward.”