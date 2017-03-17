Interstate 5 will close up to five times each night in the hours between midnight and 4 a.m. next week as crews work on power lines in the area. Each closure could last up to 25 minutes.

Interstate 5, just north of downtown Seattle, will close sporadically during late-night hours next week, with closures lasting up to 25 minutes each.

Seattle City Light crews will close both directions of I-5 up to five times each night, Monday through Friday, between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m.

The closures will stretch from just south of the Ship Canal Bridge to Northgate.

Northbound lanes will be closed at I-5’s intersection with Highway 520, and southbound lanes will stop at Northeast Northgate Way.

The northbound offramp to Ravenna Boulevard at Northeast 65th Street and the northbound onramp to Northeast 50th Street will also be closed from just before midnight Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

City Light crews are pulling power lines over I-5 at Northeast 60th Street as part of work on the electrical system.