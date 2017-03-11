Transportation workers plan to delay overnight traffic on the highway as they refuel and replace portable lighting in a construction zone.

The state Department of Transportation is closing lanes of Interstate 90 overnight to refuel and replace portable lighting in a construction zone along the highway.

Eastbound traffic will close from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday at milepost 47 near Denny Creek. Westbound I-90 lanes will close Sunday from 1:30 to 5 a.m. at milepost 62 near the interchange for Stampede Pass.

Lanes in both directions will be reopened every two hours to clear out traffic.