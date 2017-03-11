Transportation workers plan to delay overnight traffic on the highway as they refuel and replace portable lighting in a construction zone.
The state Department of Transportation is closing lanes of Interstate 90 overnight to refuel and replace portable lighting in a construction zone along the highway.
Eastbound traffic will close from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday at milepost 47 near Denny Creek. Westbound I-90 lanes will close Sunday from 1:30 to 5 a.m. at milepost 62 near the interchange for Stampede Pass.
Lanes in both directions will be reopened every two hours to clear out traffic.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.