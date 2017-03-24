Transit-related construction, homeless-camp cleanups and a Sounders match will add congestion to the Seattle area’s strained highways this weekend.

• Westbound Interstate 90 will be funneled into one lane at Bellevue Way, then detoured through the express lanes to Seattle all weekend, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Mercer Island drivers may exit at East Mercer Way.

This is the 23rd of 30 lane closures on I-90 for an ongoing $282 million project that squeezes bus-carpool lanes into the main freeway decks — a prerequisite for light-rail construction that’s scheduled to take over the express lanes this summer.

• The Interstate 5 express lanes will close Saturday and Sunday morning, instead of carrying southbound traffic, so workers can clean up debris from homeless camps, a routine task this year.

Crews will take advantage of the closure to fill potholes and perform electrical maintenance, says a Washington State Department of Transportation advisory. The lanes will open for northbound drivers both days at 1:30 p.m.

“Backups will start around 8 a.m. and continue through the evening hours on both Saturday and Sunday,” the advisory says. “Prepare for slowdowns to begin as far back as Snohomish County.”

• The Sounders FC will play at 7 p.m. Saturday against Club Necaxa of Mexico. About 25,000 fans are expected, at the same time I-90 access is crimped from the Eastside to CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

• Eastbound Highway 520 will close overnight from midnight Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday in a short stretch from Montlake Boulevard to Lake Washington Boulevard. Drivers can enter or re-enter at Lake Washington Boulevard to reach the Eastside.

This closure and similar overnight closures next week are to remove 54-year-old “ramps to nowhere” above Highway 520, and a recently abandoned offramp.

Farther east, Highway 520 will be reduced westbound to one lane in the Overlake area Monday through Thursday nights, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., while WSDOT replaces an overhead message sign.