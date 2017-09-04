Since the boat began service July 10, malfunctions have kept it out of service five times.

The newly launched Kitsap Transit fast ferry will miss all Tuesday sailings as the boat undergoes repairs on its hull.

The Kitsap Sun reported that missed sailings Monday and Tuesday mark the fifth time the Rich Passage 1 has been out of service since its operations launched July 10.

In its short run, the boat has been kept out of commission by electrical malfunctions, issues with the propulsion systems and engine problems.

During the first three outages, RP1 went back into service within about half a day.

Kitsap Transit has been negotiating with the Bellingham company that owns the design rights to the boat about building a possible backup.

That boat would take 18 months to build and get into service after an agreement is reached.

The trip aboard the 118-passenger, low-wake catamaran is to take about 28 minutes, according to Kitsap Transit, as opposed to about an hour on Washington State Ferries.

The price for cutting the commute by about 50 percent is about 50 percent more than a state ferry ride.

The Fast Ferry costs $12 for a round trip ($2 from Bremerton to Seattle, $10 for the return trip), or $168 for a monthly pass.

Kitsap Transit is planning a network of fast passenger-only ferries across Puget Sound after voters in November approved a local sales-tax increase — three-tenths of 1 percent — to pay for them.

The plan calls for six ferries to run between Kitsap County and downtown Seattle over the next several years.

Service between Kingston and Seattle is expected in 2018, followed by service between Southworth and Seattle in 2020.