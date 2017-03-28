More buses will run between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. as part of Metro's overall plan to boost service. County officials signed off on the plan Monday.

Late-night workers, partyers and airport travelers rejoice: King County Metro Transit is expanding bus service between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. this fall.

The changes, part of a broader plan to boost all service, dating back to 2014, were finalized Monday by the Metropolitan King County Council. The plan provides more frequent overnight trips in cities such as Seattle, SeaTac and Shoreline.

Come September, Metro will eliminate routes 82, 83 and 84 that run in Seattle from 2:15 a.m. to around 4:30 a.m. and instead use overnight service on the RapidRide C Line to West Seattle, D Line to Crown Hill and E Line along Aurora Avenue North.

And for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport travelers, the agency will add service on Route 124 between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., while light-rail trains are stopped for nightly maintenance.

Overnight trips also will run on routes 3, 5, 11, 44, 48, 65, 67, 70 and 120.

Voters in 2014 approved a ballot measure, Proposition 1, that included money to increase bus service. While drafting the overhaul, officials considered more than 4,500 public surveys and talked with bus drivers.

For more route details, visit Metro’s website or call 206-477-3842.