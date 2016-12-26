Crew members are working on the Point Defiance ferry dock, but it’s unclear if they’ll finish before the workweek starts Tuesday.

The Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry line could remain out of service for days while crews repair a dock that was damaged when a ferry captain suffered a serious medical problem Saturday evening while the boat was docked.

Crew members are working on the Point Defiance dock, but it’s unclear if they’ll finish before the workweek starts Tuesday, Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said Monday afternoon. The route is suspended indefinitely.

The ferry captain had a “pretty major medical emergency” and collapsed, hitting a control panel as he fell. The ferry, minutes from departure, lurched, damaging the dock. Ferry crew members used an onboard defibrillator on the captain, whose condition is unknown.

The Point Defiance-Tahlequah route connects the Tacoma area to Vashon Island. Washington State Ferries was directing passengers to the Fauntleroy and Southworth docks, both of which serve Vashon Island. But people should expect considerable delays.