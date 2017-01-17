Officials planned to keep the westbound stretch of the roadway closed overnight and reevaulate conditions Wednesday. As of late Tuesday, it was unclear when the eastbound direction would reopen.

Transportation officials Tuesday night closed stretches of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass due to snow, freezing rain and multiple semi-trucks spinning out.

They are urging drivers to take alternative routes.

Washington State Patrol troopers reported on Twitter around 7:30 p.m. the freeway’s westbound direction from Ellensburg closed due to freezing rain. Officials plan to keep that direction closed overnight and reevaulate conditions Wednesday.

Less than 10 minutes later, Trooper Brian Moore reported the interstate’s eastbound direction at milepost 47 closed due to multiple semi-trucks spinning out. As of late Tuesday, it was unclear when that stretch would reopen.

“Snow is sliding onto I-90 in a couple spots like sand from an hour glass,” state transportation officials tweeted. “Great night to #StayHome,” Moore added.

