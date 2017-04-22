The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in North Seattle have reopened. Both directions had been closed at Northeast 130th Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday, after downed power lines blocked the highway at Northeast 145th Street.

After 10:30 a.m., authorities reported that northbound traffic was being diverted to Northeast 145th Street, westbound only.

Drivers are still urged to avoid the area, as traffic remains backed up and side streets are jammed. Authorities have not issued an estimated time for the reopening I-5’s northbound lanes, but Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted about 10:40 a.m.: “opening shortly.”

Northbound I-5 traffic is being diverted to NE 145th Street, WESTBOUND only. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 22, 2017

What led power lines to fall is not yet clear from law-enforcement reports. But the Seattle Police Department tweeted about 10:15 a.m. that it was investigating a collision at Northeast 125th Street and Fifth Avenue Northeast in which a car crashed into a pole.authorities have said that a car crashed and rolled over at I-5 and Northeast 130th Street. Also, t

Washington State Patrol has sent out a photo of two vehicles trapped in the “hot zone,” where wires fell. Seattle Fire Department crews will be helping the people in those cars.

Pics of vehicles trapped in hot zone. Once power is cut. @SeattleFire will access people in cars with minor injuries. #Patience. No ETA pic.twitter.com/9DFn02RO15 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 22, 2017

Power had been out in the Bitter Lake area, but City Light reports that service is back for most customers.