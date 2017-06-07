Surrounded by executives from General Motors, Google and Uber, Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order Wednesday that will allow driverless cars to test-drive on Washington roads, with or without a human behind the wheel.

Self-driving cars, with or without a human behind the wheel, could begin testing on Washington roads in 60 days, under an executive order signed by Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday.

Inslee’s executive order, signed in front of representatives of industry behemoths like General Motors, Google and Uber, allows companies to apply with the state Department of Licensing for permission to test-drive autonomous vehicles on state roads.

Inslee touted it as a way to bring more companies in a burgeoning industry to the state and also as a way to promote safer car travel.

He spoke of having a “relatively light touch” with regulations on the industry and the executive order spells out few specific requirements, other than vehicles must be capable of stopping safely in the event of a system failure.

Inslee said that 94 percent of car accidents are caused by human error, a number that autonomous vehicle technology has the potential to cut drastically.

He signed the order at the headquarters of Echodyne, a Bellevue company that makes high-resolution radar that could be used in driverless cars. It’s one of more than a dozen companies in Washington working on aspects of the autonomous vehicle industry.

“One thing I know about radar, it doesn’t drive drunk, it doesn’t drive distracted,” Inslee said. “We humans are really good at a lot of things, driving cars isn’t necessarily one of them compared to the automated processes that are digital and foolproof. I just have huge confidence in the safety aspects of this.”

Bryan Roosa, director of North American government relations for General Motors, said the framework Inslee laid out was similar to the limited regulations in five other states — Michigan, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee and Georgia.

“Current state law doesn’t account for a car without a human behind the wheel,” Roosa said. “We’re looking for certainty. A pathway to test and deploy.”