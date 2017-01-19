Icy roads and sliding snow have made it unsafe for crews to do the work necessary to reopen the highway. State officials will reassess conditions Thursday.

Unsafe conditions closed Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass for a second consecutive morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

But crews plan to reopen the pass’s eastbound lanes at 4 p.m. Thursday, WSDOT said. The westbound lanes could reopen later in the evening.

#BREAKING: Update on the I-90 closure including plans to reopen eastbound at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/JgLYaCRlJY — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 19, 2017

Icy roads and sliding snow had made it unsafe for crews to do the work necessary to reopen the highway, the department said.

WSDOT spokesman Tom Pearce told members of the media Thursday morning that it will take “some time to get it cleaned up.”

He said if it’s deemed safe for crews to move in, they’ll still need to clear more than 70 miles of roadway of trees, rock and snow.

I-90 through the pass was closed in both directions Wednesday after an ice storm downed trees and caused avalanches. According to the State Patrol, troopers responded to 67 collisions in the hours before the interstate was closed.

Commuters are advised to use Highway 2 through the Stevens Pass as an alternative route.