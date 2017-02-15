The Traffic Lab team is seeking stories from people on how they avoid or survive long, daily commutes.
A Seattle-area custom or curse, let’s face it: We all have strategies to avoid or survive long, daily commutes.
The Traffic Lab team is seeking stories from commuters on how they manage the area’s intense gridlock.
Maybe you’ve started meditating. Perhaps, you hit the gym after work to avoid the evening traffic mess. Or, maybe you’ve made more significant changes, such as relocated your job or home, to cut down on roadway-related headaches.
Whatever your method for coping — big or small — we’d like to know.
Contact reporter Jessica Lee at jlee@seattletimes.com or 206-464-2532 to share your story through Feb. 22.
