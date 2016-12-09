The Highway 520 bridge will close this weekend so workers can remove a defunct offramp over the Seattle shore.

The Highway 520 bridge will close all weekend, in both directions, so workers can demolish a defunct overpass near the west shore of Lake Washington.

The closure is from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, between Montlake Boulevard East in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the Eastside.

The doomed overpass was formerly the flyover exit from westbound 520 to reach Lake Washington Boulevard, the Washington Park Arboretum and the Madison Valley neighborhood. That traffic now takes a conventional right-side exit, then turns left at 24th Avenue East toward the Arboretum.

This closure is part of an ongoing, $4.6 billion project to replace the entire corridor. A new floating highway and west high-rise are done, and work continues on the current $200 million phase to reach Seattle using new viaducts across swampy Foster Island. Concrete will be poured on the new decks during this weekend’s shutdown.