Highway 203 is blocked at Northeast 124th Street near Carnation due to a head-on collision, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries, according to one of the trooper’s tweets.

The other driver was taken to a hospital by the driver’s husband, the trooper tweeted.

Neither car had passengers, he added.

No other injuries have been reported.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes in the area.