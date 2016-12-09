The driver of the vehicle believed to have caused the crash was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Highway 203 is blocked at Northeast 124th Street near Carnation due to a head-on collision, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries, according to one of the trooper’s tweets.
The other driver was taken to a hospital by the driver’s husband, the trooper tweeted.
Neither car had passengers, he added.
No other injuries have been reported.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes in the area.
