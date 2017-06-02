Northbound I-5 approaching SeaTac will bring the region’s worst traffic delays this weekend, as lanes are closed for resurfacing.

SeaTac is the place to avoid this weekend for people who hate sitting in traffic.

The construction season kicks into overdrive with a resurfacing project on northbound Interstate 5, where only two lanes will be open from Highway 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) through SeaTac to South 170th Street in Tukwila. Five similar I-5 closures are planned later in the summer.

Delays will last from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The big Southcenter and Interstate 405 interchanges are north of the work zone, and will operate normally.

In addition, the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle will lose two lanes on Saturday and Sunday mornings, from 2 to 10 a.m. both days, for pavement repair.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is bundling the I-5 job with this weekend’s much-hyped conversion of the I-90 express lanes into a permanent corridor for Sound Transit light rail.

I-90 will take a pair of overnight lane reductions before the express lanes close forever on Sunday, while new high-occupancy vehicle lanes are completed in the freeway mainlines.

Eastbound I-90 will be reduced to a single lane, and funneled into the express lanes near Rainier Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. This will worsen traffic leaving the evening Mariners’ baseball game.

Westbound I-90 will be reduced to a single lane near Bellevue Way and funneled into the express lanes from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

In other events, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will circle Seattle Center and pass through downtown on Fourth Avenue on Sunday morning, from about 6 a.m. until shortly before noon, which shouldn’t cause much regional traffic havoc.