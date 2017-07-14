Forecasters are calling for sun and temperatures in the 70s. Planning an excursion? Look here for help avoiding traffic choke points.

With beautiful weather in the forecast, expect roads full of campers, hikers and fairgoers Friday through Sunday, among the usual mix of weekend traffic.

The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s throughout the weekend, continuing a nearly months-long streak without rain.

Before starting your weekend excursion, here’s a look at roadway closures by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to help you avoid getting stuck at traffic choke points.

The agency urges all travelers to plan ahead.

• All lanes of Bellevue Way Southeast, between the “Y” at 112th Avenue Southeast and Interstate 90, will close from 7 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday, so crews can work on the future light-rail extension. Ramps between Bellevue Way Southeast and the interstate will be closed.

• Highway 520 westbound lanes from 92nd Avenue Northeast on the Eastside to Montlake Boulevard East in Seattle will close 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for construction.

• Northbound Interstate 5 will narrow to only two lanes from Highway 516 in the SeaTac area to Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila as part of a series of summer closures for crews to resurface the interstate’s broken concrete.

The Highway 516 onramps to northbound I-5 will close, as well as the South 200th Street and Military Road Street onramp and South 188th Street and Orillia Road Street off- and onramps, at various periods throughout the weekend.

The closures run from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

• Southbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle will close from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for maintenance work.

• Drivers on I-90 from North Bend to Ellensburg can expect delays due to construction.

Weekend events include the King County Fair at the Enumclaw Expo Center; the Ragnar Relay Northwest Passage Friday and Saturday in Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties; a 200-mile bicycle ride event from Seattle to Portland on Saturday and Sunday; the Covington Days Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; and a vintage tractor drive on Highway 203 on Sunday.

For live updates on delays and lane closures, follow @wsdot or @wsdot_traffic on Twitter. The Seattle Department of Transportation provides updates on city streets via @SeattleDOT.