Weekend lane closures return to westbound I-90, as the state prepares for transit construction in the express lanes.

Drivers heading toward Seattle on I-90 should be alert for new lane stripes and orange cones Monday morning, as final preparations resume for a transit takeover next month.

This weekend, the freeway will shrink again to one lane at Bellevue Way westbound, where traffic will be funneled into the express lanes. The detours go from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Delays could spill onto nearby I-405.

A fourth lane each direction is being added to the mainlines, to compensate for the impending express lane closure the night of June 3, a Friday. Sound Transit will permanently use the 39-foot-wide express roadway for its Seattle-Eastside light-rail extension, to open in 2023.

This weekend’s tasks include lane changes at the I-5 interchange in Seattle, new signs, and what the state calls “finishing touches” to new tunnel operating equipment.

While the new left mainline lanes are being striped, they are open to all traffic this month. They will become high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes on June 5, a Monday.

Transportation officials also urge drivers to plan around events and spot closures:

• The Upstream Music Fest and Summit in Pioneer Square, Thursday through Saturday night.

• The Color Run, from Seattle Center to downtown and back via Fourth Avenue, starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.

• WNBA basketball, Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at KeyArena, 4 p.m. Sunday.

• U2’s Joshua Tree Tour concert at CenturyLink Field, 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Sidewalk improvements by the Seattle Department of Transportation, at the corner of Westlake Avenue North and Denny Way will close the right westbound lane of Denny and the adjoining sidewalk, all day Saturday and Sunday, alongside the South Lake Union Discovery Center.