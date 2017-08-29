The Fire Department was dispatched to a train parked at the maintenance base. It’s unknown what the substance in question might be, and whether it was spilled on a train or was something in the air. Fire crews are not treating any patients affected by the fumes.

Seattle firefighters are checking out a reported hazardous-material incident involving a Sound Transit light-rail train in Sodo.

“HAZMAT crew investigating odor on/near light rail train, no known patients,” the Fire Department tweeted.

As the train rolled south through Sodo, the train operator sensed “an odd chemical smell,” and she called dispatchers, according to Sound Transit spokeswoman Kimberly Reason. The operator let out all the passengers at Sodo Station and proceeded into the nearby Link train-maintenance base, next to Airport Way South.

Fire crews are examining the train inside the base, Reason said, and no injuries have been reported.

It hasn’t been determined yet whether some noxious substance was spilled aboard the train, or drifted by air toward the transit route from an outside source.

Several fire department vehicles were dispatched to the maintenance base in Sodo, the department’s running 911 log says.