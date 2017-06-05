“We wanted to bring a smile to everyone’s faces, knowing that things were a little different, might be a little bit frustrating,” said florist Jennifer Hagstrom, who handed out dozens of roses Monday morning. Overall, the commute did not go badly, although one key merge point was extremely slow.

In the first Monday commute without express lanes, trips from Mercer Island to Seattle were sluggish for a couple miles of Interstate 90, but without the traffic overflows onto downtown streets that islanders had feared.

The I-90 freeway across Mercer Island was stop and go westbound by 7:15 a.m. until beginning to ease at 8:30 a.m., while the floating bridge flowed freely enough that a Metro Route 630 bus driver to First Hill didn’t even use the high-occupancy lane.

The last stall in the 477-unit park-and-ride garage was claimed about 7:20 a.m. by a downtown lawyer who considered herself lucky to find one at that hour. It usually fills by 7:30, and several people queuing for the Route 550 express bus said they showed up a half-hour early, fearing they would miss out.

“I think everyone was aware of the change, right?” said Glory Francke, waiting in a bus line. For the past year or more, the 550 buses have been full anyway; Francke and a half-dozen others skipped a bus and stepped back on the sidewalk, so they could claim the first seats on the next bus, while others ran aboard to squeeze in the aisles.

Mercer Island Florist handed roses to arriving parkers and bicyclists, starting about 6 a.m. before their supply of about 180 ran out. “We wanted to bring a smile to everyone’s faces, knowing that things were a little different, might be a little bit frustrating, so we just want to make people smile,” said owner Jennifer Hagstrom.

A main worry about the conversion is that express-lane closure, and two onramps, would force Island car traffic from three directions into the 76th Avenue Southeast onramp. That merge was extremely slow.

The little-known 630, labeled a “community shuttle” with about two dozen seats, roams past Aubrey Davis Park to reach I-90 using side streets, but at 7:20 a.m. it was faster than an express.

The center express lanes were permanently closed over the weekend so that Sound Transit can install light-rail tracks, to create a Seattle-Eastside train corridor by 2023.