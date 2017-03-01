For the second time, a floating crane broke loose from its tethers Wednesday and drifted from the Highway 520 bridge project toward waterfront homes on Lake Washington.

The piece showed up early Wednesday, and was approaching residential docks north of the construction site, said a homeowner in the Laurelhurst neighborhood north of the job site, in a 4 a.m. message.

But the equipment ran aground offshore in shallow water, and was retrieved without damaging property, according to Emily Durante, a project spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A similar breakaway occurred Sept. 29, 2013, when a crane nearly hit a residential dock. Following that mishap, contractors and WSDOT promised to set stronger pilings to cinch the cranes to the silty bed of Lake Washington, which is as deep as 200 feet.

But during a windstorm Wednesday, the crane and two supporting pontoons dislodged. It was tethered to pilings located “close to the edge” of a steep drop-off, so that when one piling wiggled a few inches, it broke loose sideways from the soil slope underwater, Durante said.

The cranes are helping to build fixed spans near Foster Island, to open for east-west traffic this fall, so the old 1963 bridge decks alongside can be demolished and replaced.

Flatiron West, the contractor for this $200 million phase of an ongoing $4.6 billion megaproject, “is reassessing what their backup plan is” to restrain equipment if underwater connections fail, Durante said.

Another set of fixed spans will be built alongside, in a new contract to begin next year. The floating part of the Highway 520 bridge was completed last spring.